Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,941 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,633% compared to the average daily volume of 112 put options.

NOVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

