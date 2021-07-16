Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

STBFY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,821. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

