Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.80. 9,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 27,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.