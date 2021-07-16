SureRemit (RMT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,761.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $23,761.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.04 or 1.00225140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

