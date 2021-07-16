SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.28 million and $18,653.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00108853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00148602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,336.43 or 1.00612732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

