sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.31 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003166 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $248.10 million and $27.31 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00048631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00814026 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 246,274,479 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.