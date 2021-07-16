Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $14.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $129.03 and a twelve month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

