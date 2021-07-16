Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $314,701.37

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $314,701.37 and $556.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00100525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00144927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.34 or 1.00146541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,593,052 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.