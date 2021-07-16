Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 44,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.