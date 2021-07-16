Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.04

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 40569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

SYIEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

