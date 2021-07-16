SyncFab Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

