Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 10,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Synectics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.57.

In related news, insider Stephen Coggins purchased 13,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.