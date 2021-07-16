SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $520,780.50 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $520,780.50.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 193,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.