SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $520,780.50 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $520,780.50.
Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 193,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
