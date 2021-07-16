Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53.

