Syntropy (NOIA) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $82.32 million and $254,124.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,013,271 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

