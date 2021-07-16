Tadpole Finance Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00029229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $18,718.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

