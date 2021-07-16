Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the June 15th total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Takung Art news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of Takung Art stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKAT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,298. Takung Art has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

