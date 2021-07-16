TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Financial Comparison

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.00%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and TIM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 TIM $3.35 billion 1.68 $357.68 million $0.75 15.49

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services. In addition, the company offers digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; and handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

