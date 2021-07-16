Tapmydata Reaches Market Capitalization of $788,948.26 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $788,948.26 and approximately $264,897.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00371450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.66 or 0.01572699 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

