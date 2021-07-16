Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Shares Down 0.5%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.10 ($1.10). Approximately 17,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 106,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.