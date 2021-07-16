Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $19.63

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $20.64. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

