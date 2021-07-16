TD Securities Begins Coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

