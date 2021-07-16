TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,326 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of TechTarget worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

