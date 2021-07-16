Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139.80 ($1.83). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 128.30 ($1.68), with a volume of 623,698 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.75. The stock has a market cap of £233.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

