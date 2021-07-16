Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TIKK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.