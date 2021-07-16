Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.35

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and traded as low as $16.90. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

