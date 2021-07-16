Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.16

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 62891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

