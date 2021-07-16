TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TELUS worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

