Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE TME opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

