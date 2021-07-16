Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Tennant worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $4,241,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tennant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tennant by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

