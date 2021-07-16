TENT (TENT) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.36 million and $120,326.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00299132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00122601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00162834 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002114 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003100 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,038,540 coins and its circulating supply is 36,961,448 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.