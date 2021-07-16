Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23. 31,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 869,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

