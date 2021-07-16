Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Terex has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TEX stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

