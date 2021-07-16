TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0076

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $721,441.82 and approximately $5,177.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.