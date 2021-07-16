TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $23.81 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006399 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,010,556,018 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

