Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRUMY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 11,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21. Terumo has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

