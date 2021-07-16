Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TRUMY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 11,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21. Terumo has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About Terumo
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.