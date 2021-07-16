Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEV shares. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a PE ratio of -645.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$6.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

