Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.03.

Tesla stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $645.15. The stock had a trading volume of 275,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799,588. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.49 billion, a PE ratio of 650.60, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

