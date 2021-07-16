Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.37.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $646.76. 413,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,799,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.