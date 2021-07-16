Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP E Robert Lupone Sells 34,831 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $2,230,925.55.

TXT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. 1,592,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 163,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

