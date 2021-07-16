Textron’s (TXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $6,065,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Textron by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

