TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $137.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.60. Approximately 2,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

