The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.72

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.72 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 288.16 ($3.76). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 171,036 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £100.94 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 13,178 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.