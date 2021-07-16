The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.65

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.