The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 362,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 96,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

