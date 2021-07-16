The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,435 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

