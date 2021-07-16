The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Up 101.7% in June

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the June 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.