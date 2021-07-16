The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,814,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

