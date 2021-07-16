The Charles Schwab Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 35,547 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,641 put options.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $68.68. 427,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

