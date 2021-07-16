The Cooper Companies, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Wednesday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $402.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.08. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

